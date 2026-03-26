JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,188,603 Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR $HSAI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Hesai Group worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Hesai Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Hesai Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hesai reported its first annual profit for 2025, with full?year net income of RMB435.9M (US$62.3M) and record annual lidar shipments (1,620,406 units), supporting a positive view on the company’s operating leverage and product demand. GlobeNewswire Release

Hesai reported its first annual profit for 2025, with full?year net income of RMB435.9M (US$62.3M) and record annual lidar shipments (1,620,406 units), supporting a positive view on the company’s operating leverage and product demand. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record revenue and strategic partnerships on the Q4 call, which could support future growth and market share in lidar hardware and services. Earnings Call Highlights (Yahoo)

Management highlighted record revenue and strategic partnerships on the Q4 call, which could support future growth and market share in lidar hardware and services. Neutral Sentiment: Complete Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management’s color on demand, margins and partnerships — useful for due diligence but not an immediate price driver by itself. Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Complete Q4 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want management’s color on demand, margins and partnerships — useful for due diligence but not an immediate price driver by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several short?interest reports posted anomalous data (shows increases but lists zero shares / NaN changes). This appears to be a data/reporting glitch rather than clear evidence of rising short positioning; it creates temporary uncertainty for traders. (Multiple March 24 entries)

Several short?interest reports posted anomalous data (shows increases but lists zero shares / NaN changes). This appears to be a data/reporting glitch rather than clear evidence of rising short positioning; it creates temporary uncertainty for traders. (Multiple March 24 entries) Negative Sentiment: Q4 reported EPS of $0.13 vs. consensus $0.22 and revenue of $143.0M vs. $155.6M expected — the earnings and revenue misses are the main near?term negative catalyst behind the share weakness. MarketBeat Earnings Summary

Q4 reported EPS of $0.13 vs. consensus $0.22 and revenue of $143.0M vs. $155.6M expected — the earnings and revenue misses are the main near?term negative catalyst behind the share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Pre?market headlines and intraday coverage noted shares moving lower after the print; the stock is trading below its 50?day and 200?day moving averages, which may attract technical selling. MSN Pre?Market Coverage

Hesai Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HSAI stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). Hesai Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hesai Group Sponsored ADR will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hesai Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSAI

Hesai Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

Further Reading

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