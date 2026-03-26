Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Takes $4.14 Million Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.12% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Energy Fuels Stock Up 3.8%

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 28.34 and a current ratio of 30.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 130.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $26.75 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

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Energy Fuels News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Fuels this week:

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 160,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,692.11. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 157,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,557.06. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,080,550 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company’s core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels’ operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

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