Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

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Fluence Energy Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $16.35 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,257 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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