Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $282.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $243.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.82.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:KEYS opened at $293.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.65 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $483,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,978,850. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,731. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,918,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 632,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Keysight Technologies

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

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Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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