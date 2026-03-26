Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives $196.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.8333.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $165.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,539,000 after buying an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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