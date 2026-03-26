MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $290.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $246.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.70, for a total value of $4,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,031,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,467,533.20. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,383 shares of company stock worth $7,910,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Mac Ban, to lead global sales and push AI / multi?cloud go?to?market execution. Management frames this as support for the next phase of growth and stronger customer engagement. Article Title

Appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Mac Ban, to lead global sales and push AI / multi?cloud go?to?market execution. Management frames this as support for the next phase of growth and stronger customer engagement. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded MongoDB, which can provide near?term sentiment support and may attract buyers betting on improved go?to?market execution and AI-driven demand. Article Title

Mizuho upgraded MongoDB, which can provide near?term sentiment support and may attract buyers betting on improved go?to?market execution and AI-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short?interest notices posted for March appear inconsistent or erroneous (reports list 0 shares / NaN changes and varying volumes). Current filings don’t provide a clear short?interest signal to explain moves. (Internal short?interest notices)

Multiple short?interest notices posted for March appear inconsistent or erroneous (reports list 0 shares / NaN changes and varying volumes). Current filings don’t provide a clear short?interest signal to explain moves. (Internal short?interest notices) Negative Sentiment: Management’s Atlas outlook flagged caution: consumption trends are moderating and enterprise spending remains cautious, suggesting Atlas growth may be slowing — a direct hit to revenue growth expectations for a cloud?native database vendor. Article Title

Management’s Atlas outlook flagged caution: consumption trends are moderating and enterprise spending remains cautious, suggesting Atlas growth may be slowing — a direct hit to revenue growth expectations for a cloud?native database vendor. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to Anthropic’s announcement that its Claude AI can control computers (imitating keystrokes/mouse actions) sparked worries that enterprise value could shift from application/database layers to an “intelligence” layer — potentially displacing legacy software vendors and pressuring MongoDB’s valuation. This was cited as a driver of an earlier intraday selloff. Article Title

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.