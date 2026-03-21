ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.2850, with a volume of 227779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $365.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.68 million. ZKH Group had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ZKH Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZKH Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZKH Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,621,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,957 shares during the last quarter. Boundless Plain Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ZKH Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZKH Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in ZKH Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ZKH Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZKH Group Trading Up 22.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $464.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

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