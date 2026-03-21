Head-To-Head Contrast: Hilton Worldwide (HLT) versus The Competition

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “HOTELS & MOTELS” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hilton Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Hilton Worldwide and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hilton Worldwide 0 9 14 1 2.67 Hilton Worldwide Competitors 293 1439 1448 69 2.40

Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $326.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies have a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Hilton Worldwide’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hilton Worldwide has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Hilton Worldwide has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hilton Worldwide 12.10% -40.24% 11.81% Hilton Worldwide Competitors -28.72% 29.69% 2.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hilton Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hilton Worldwide $12.04 billion $1.46 billion 47.78 Hilton Worldwide Competitors $4.29 billion $405.47 million -0.59

Hilton Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hilton Worldwide is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hilton Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 28.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Hilton Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of shares of all “HOTELS & MOTELS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hilton Worldwide beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hilton Worldwide

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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including various Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

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