Analyzing Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Newton Golf and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newton Golf 1 0 0 0 1.00 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given ATC Venture Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATC Venture Group is more favorable than Newton Golf.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Newton Golf has a beta of 4.19, indicating that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 9.76, indicating that its share price is 876% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newton Golf and ATC Venture Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newton Golf $6.93 million 1.06 -$11.75 million ($1.23) -1.25 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newton Golf.

Profitability

This table compares Newton Golf and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newton Golf -172.69% -566.85% -160.82% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Newton Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Newton Golf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ATC Venture Group beats Newton Golf on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newton Golf

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Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. We intend to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States. We anticipate expanding into golf apparel and other golf related product lines to enhance our growth. Our future expansions may include broadening our offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to our premium brand. Product Portfolio Characteristics We design, manufacture and sell technology-forward, high-quality golf equipment, which is comprised of putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips and related product groups. We design our golf products to fit golfers of all skill levels, amateur and professional, and our products are designed with the goal of conforming to the Rules of Golf as published by the United States Golf Association (“USGA”) and the ruling authority (“The R&A”). Our Products Our equipment includes putting instruments, golf shafts and grips. Our putting instruments are generally made of steel, aluminum, titanium alloys, carbon fiber, tungsten, and various other materials, including our patented magnesium face plate technologies. All of our products are currently sold under the SPG brand, but we intend to private label and sell certain components to interested third parties. Our shaft and putter technology has been shown by The Golf Lab, a Canadian golf research and education provider, to improve players’ ability to make putts, feel of the putter head, stroke, face angle at impact, and consistency for distance control. Our management believes that our proprietary shaft designs can enhance the performance of players’ putters as well as drivers and other golf clubs. Further, our management believes that these innovative designs, along with our proprietary manufacturing techniques, create performance improvements over traditional golf shafts. We were formed in 2018 as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. On March 18th, 2022, we converted into a Delaware corporation named Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. 551 Calle San Pablo Camarillo, CA.

About ATC Venture Group

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ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

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