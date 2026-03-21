Head to Head Comparison: Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) versus Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Eltek shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Eltek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Eltek”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $307.20 million 1.76 $5.29 million $0.40 101.86 Eltek $51.79 million 1.16 $830,000.00 $0.12 74.70

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek. Eltek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eltek has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Eltek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 1.72% 2.16% 1.57% Eltek 1.59% 1.85% 1.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vishay Precision Group and Eltek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 2 0 2 0 2.00 Eltek 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Eltek.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Eltek on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

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Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Eltek

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Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards. It primarily serves medical technology, defense and aerospace, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment industries, as well as contract electronic manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nistec Golan Ltd.

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