Oasis Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $90.13 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $90.13 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.53 or 0.03050414 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005086 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,550,446,821 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. The official message board for Oasis Network is oasis.net/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,550,411,481 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01190038 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $3,770,325.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

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