Navcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.62 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.62 million and $56.51 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00035393 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,915.11 or 0.36806964 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, BitcoinTalk, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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