iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Holdings Raised by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 249.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $651.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $686.64 and its 200-day moving average is $679.60. The company has a market cap of $715.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Summary

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(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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