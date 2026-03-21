Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.9090. 6,947,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,179,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33).

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Lithium Americas News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lithium Americas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Article Title

Management highlighted strong liquidity and ongoing progress at the Thacker Pass project, which reduces near?term funding risk and supports project execution plans. Neutral Sentiment: The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Article Title

The company filed its Annual Report on Form 10?K and released audited full?year 2025 financials, providing more detail on results and Thacker Pass updates — useful for longer?term due diligence but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Article Title

Q4 results showed an adjusted loss of $0.37 per share versus the consensus loss of $0.04, a larger?than?expected miss that drove investor selling; note the company’s GAAP headline included one?time gains that produced a reported per?share profit, but markets focused on the adjusted loss. Negative Sentiment: Lithium Americas launched a US$250 million at?the?market (ATM) equity program, which provides financing flexibility but raises near?term dilution concerns that typically weigh on the share price. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

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Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,253.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver?based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high?purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas’ two flagship projects are the Cauchari?Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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