Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 43 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the February 26th total of 2 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of MNHFF opened at $99.00 on Thursday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35.

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About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is an Austria-based producer of cartonboard and folding carton solutions. As part of the Mayr-Melnhof Group, the company focuses on manufacturing high-quality, coated recycled cartonboard for packaging applications. Its offerings include a wide range of white-lined recycled board grades, coated kraft board, and specialized barrier boards, serving customers across the food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial markets.

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Vienna, Mayr-Melnhof Karton operates several production facilities throughout Europe, with additional sales and distribution offices in key markets.

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