Short Interest in Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Declines By 76.6%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,269 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 26th total of 731,495 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,852 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

Shares of MARIF stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Marimaca Copper has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

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Marimaca Copper Company Profile

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Marimaca Copper Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca copper project in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company’s primary objective is to bring its near?surface, oxide copper deposit into production through a low?cost, heap?leach and solvent extraction?electrowinning (SX?EW) process. Marimaca Copper is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MARIF.

The Marimaca deposit hosts a substantial oxide resource with demonstrated grade and scale, supported by detailed drilling and metallurgical test work.

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