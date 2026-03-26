Short Interest in Nicox SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Grows By 1,904.8%

Nicox SA (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 421 shares, a growth of 1,904.8% from the February 26th total of 21 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Nicox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NICXF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

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About Nicox

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Nicox is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for eye diseases. The company’s therapeutic approach centers on nitric oxide–donating compounds and anti-inflammatory agents designed to address glaucoma, ocular surface disorders and allergic eye conditions. With a pipeline spanning pre-clinical to late-stage clinical programs, Nicox aims to bring new modalities to market that target unmet needs in ophthalmology.

The company’s lead commercial product, ZERVIATE® (ciclesonide ophthalmic solution), is indicated for the relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

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