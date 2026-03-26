Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $385.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.07.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.

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About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

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