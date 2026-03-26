Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 38.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after buying an additional 2,403,019 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tesla Trading Up 0.8%
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $385.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 357.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,649.64. The trade was a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,995 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,650 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterates a bullish view on Tesla and calls the Terafab chip push “an emerging AI powerhouse,” supporting upside thesis for Tesla’s AI/robotics roadmap and the stock’s re-rating. Daniel Ives Doubles Down on Tesla Stock, Calls TeraFab Push an ‘Emerging AI Powerhouse’
- Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk’s Terafab plan — a reported multi?billion-dollar chip venture with SpaceX to build advanced fabs in Texas — bolsters Tesla’s vertical integration for AI chips, addressing a key supply bottleneck for Optimus, FSD and future data-center ambitions. Execution risk remains, but market reaction is positive. Tesla (TSLA) Unveils $20B Terafab Chip Manufacturing Venture to Challenge TSMC
- Positive Sentiment: European registrations reversed a year-plus decline in February (nearly +12% YoY), easing concerns about demand in a key market and supporting near-term sales momentum. Investors view this as a tangible recovery signal for vehicle volumes. European car sales rise modestly in February, Tesla reverses year-long skid
- Positive Sentiment: Positive Semi/battery headlines — including “million?mile” battery claims tied to the Semi and celebrity praise after test drives — are supporting the product pipeline narrative and could improve long?term revenue mix if commercial adoption scales. “Million-Mile Battery”: Tesla Stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) Jumps With New Semi Battery Claims Tesla Semi Gets Jay Leno Talking — And He Says This Could Be A Game?Changer
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Tesla is vertically integrating semiconductor production (beyond Terafab coverage) show strategic alignment with autonomy/robotics goals — positive strategically but high capex and execution timelines keep near?term impact uncertain. Tesla (TSLA) Accelerates Its Autonomous Driving Roadmap By Vertically Integrating Its Semiconductor Production
- Neutral Sentiment: Robotics/robot policy visibility at the White House increases public awareness of the space but the showcased humanoid wasn’t Tesla’s Optimus — a reminder that government attention can help the sector but doesn’t guarantee Tesla leadership. First Humanoid Robot Appears At White House With Melania Trump — And No, It Wasn’t Elon Musk’s Optimus
- Negative Sentiment: Intensifying competition in Europe — BYD’s sales surge (triple?digit growth) and market share gains — remains a material threat to Tesla’s pricing and volume recovery in the region. That competitive pressure is a key risk to margins and growth expectations. Tesla’s Global Sales Crisis Deepens As BYD Surges 162% In Europe
- Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational noise around Elon Musk (judge recusal request, political headlines, and offers like paying TSA) keeps regulatory/PR risk elevated — this can affect investor sentiment and invites short?term volatility. Elon Musk asks judge to recuse herself in Tesla shareholder case, saying she hearted post about him losing a lawsuit White House Rejects Elon Musk Offer to Cover TSA Pay During DHS Shutdown
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny and uncertainty around the robotaxi/self?driving timeline remain significant — any adverse findings or slower?than?expected progress could materially impair the high multiple investors assign to Tesla’s non?auto growth opportunities. Is Tesla’s Robotaxi Future at Risk? (Hint: Yes, but It’s Complicated)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.84.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla
About Tesla
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
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