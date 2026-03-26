Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.79 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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