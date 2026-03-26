Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 177.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $392,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 59,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 183,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $721,000.

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First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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