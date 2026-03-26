Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors Invests $3.39 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,350,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Regulatory relief could free capital and boost returns — regulators released a proposal that may reduce capital requirements for big banks, a development analysts say could free tens of billions in capital for dividend, buybacks, or lending. That’s a structural positive for JPM’s capital efficiency and shareholder returns. Large banks regulatory win

Regulatory relief could free capital and boost returns — regulators released a proposal that may reduce capital requirements for big banks, a development analysts say could free tens of billions in capital for dividend, buybacks, or lending. That’s a structural positive for JPM’s capital efficiency and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Big investment-banking fee pipeline — JPMorgan arranged an $8 billion high-yield bond sale tied to the record $55B EA leveraged buyout, highlighting strong deal flow and fee income potential even amid volatile credit markets. EA buyout bond sale

Big investment-banking fee pipeline — JPMorgan arranged an $8 billion high-yield bond sale tied to the record $55B EA leveraged buyout, highlighting strong deal flow and fee income potential even amid volatile credit markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pocket upgrade — Erste Group nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher (to $21.48), a small lift versus prior guidance and well above consensus estimates, signaling some sell-side conviction on JPM’s earnings trajectory. Erste upgrade

Analyst pocket upgrade — Erste Group nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher (to $21.48), a small lift versus prior guidance and well above consensus estimates, signaling some sell-side conviction on JPM’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Leadership hire to drive Asia growth — JPM named Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India, reinforcing focus on a high-growth market and client expansion in Asia Pacific. India head appointment

Leadership hire to drive Asia growth — JPM named Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India, reinforcing focus on a high-growth market and client expansion in Asia Pacific. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings season preview and steady fundamentals — analysts expect single-digit Q1 EPS growth; JPM reports in mid-April so guidance and trading commentary could move the stock near earnings. Earnings preview

Earnings season preview and steady fundamentals — analysts expect single-digit Q1 EPS growth; JPM reports in mid-April so guidance and trading commentary could move the stock near earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Operational & policy commentary from CEO — Jamie Dimon’s public remarks on the Iran conflict, AI-displaced workers, and remote work shape investor perception of risk management and culture but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Dimon Iran comments Dimon remote work

Operational & policy commentary from CEO — Jamie Dimon’s public remarks on the Iran conflict, AI-displaced workers, and remote work shape investor perception of risk management and culture but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Internal productivity pilot and product lobbying — JPM is piloting banker-work-hour monitoring to address burnout and is active on stablecoin-yield rules; these items affect culture, compliance and future product revenues but are incremental. Burnout monitoring pilot

Internal productivity pilot and product lobbying — JPM is piloting banker-work-hour monitoring to address burnout and is active on stablecoin-yield rules; these items affect culture, compliance and future product revenues but are incremental. Negative Sentiment: Legal/regulatory headline risk — former President Trump is pressing to keep the “debanking” lawsuit against JPMorgan in Florida and has named CEO Jamie Dimon in filings; ongoing litigation and reputational/legal risk could pressure the stock if escalated. Debanking lawsuit

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $886,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,021.68. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $295.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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