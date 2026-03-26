Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

SOXX stock opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.