Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,057,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.48.

Sandisk Stock Performance

Sandisk stock opened at $677.86 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.89 and a 1-year high of $777.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion and a PE ratio of -89.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.61.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Sandisk’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This trade represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

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