Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 40,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,801 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $232,454.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,915.32. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 5,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $453,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,165. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $20.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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