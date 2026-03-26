Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.29 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,242,331.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of RTX opened at $195.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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