Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 214,042 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,042 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.85% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

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VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.90. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.1896 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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