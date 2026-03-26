Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

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