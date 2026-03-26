Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 171,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 87,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter.

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BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

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