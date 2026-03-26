Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scratch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scratch Capital LLC now owns 278,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 79,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP now owns 136,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.32 and a 52-week high of $59.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

Further Reading

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