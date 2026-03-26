Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 3,096 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 73.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.13, for a total transaction of $786,883.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,333.41. This represents a 27.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $192.01 on Thursday. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $187.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.16 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.