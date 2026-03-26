Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,356,000 after purchasing an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $290.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $301.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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