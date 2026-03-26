Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $869.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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