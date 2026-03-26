SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 1,496 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $20,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 403,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,102.51. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03.
- On Friday, February 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 2,975 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $39,121.25.
SentinelOne Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 target price on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on S
Key Stories Impacting SentinelOne
Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded strategic collaboration with Google Cloud broadens SentinelOne’s go-to-market with a hyperscaler and positions its Singularity AI security stack for larger, cloud-native deployments — a revenue-enabling partnership investors view as catalytic. SentinelOne Expands Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud
- Positive Sentiment: LevelBlue expanded global managed-security partnership to bundle SentinelOne’s AI/Purple capabilities into managed services — a channel-led move that can accelerate enterprise deployments and recurring revenue. LevelBlue and SentinelOne Announce Expanded Strategic Global Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Executive promotion: Barry Padgett was elevated to President & COO — a move management frames as strengthening execution and commercial scale, which investors often reward when growth needs faster monetization. SentinelOne Elevates Padgett to Strengthen Execution
- Positive Sentiment: Company threat report and public warnings about large-scale identity exploits reinforce SentinelOne’s positioning as a vendor-of-choice amid rising enterprise security spend — supports longer-term demand thesis. Hackers Exploit Compromised Enterprise Identities at Industrial Scale, Warns SentinelOne
- Neutral Sentiment: Product and ecosystem updates (AI-agent security integrations, data?sovereignty features) keep tech parity/differentiation intact but will need time to convert into material revenue growth. SentinelOne claims data sovereignty protection in AI security upgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling on Mar. 25 (CEO Tomer Weingarten ~72.5k shares; CFO Barry Padgett ~32.2k; other senior insiders also sold) and recent analyst trims on targets can weigh on sentiment and limit near-term rallies — watch if sales are one-offs or part of rule-based plans. Barry Padgett Sells 32,221 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.
The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.
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