SentinelOne (NYSE:S) CAO Robin Tomasello Sells 1,496 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $20,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 403,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,102.51. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robin Tomasello also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03.

On Friday, February 6th, Robin Tomasello sold 2,975 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $39,121.25.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Creative Planning raised its position in SentinelOne by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp set a $23.00 target price on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

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Key Stories Impacting SentinelOne

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SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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