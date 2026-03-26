Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS Shares Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,985,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $77.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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