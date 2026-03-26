Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins Sells 12,149 Shares

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 12,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $10,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,859,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,673.01. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Alan Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 20th, Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 11,628 shares of Quantum-Si stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $9,883.80.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.00. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.10.

Trending Headlines about Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 4,160.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Quantum-Si this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Public filings show short?interest data for March 24 reporting “0” shares and anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting issue or no reported short positions. The print is ambiguous and should be treated cautiously rather than as a clear bullish or bearish signal.

Public filings show short?interest data for March 24 reporting “0” shares and anomalous “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting issue or no reported short positions. The print is ambiguous and should be treated cautiously rather than as a clear bullish or bearish signal. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jeffrey Hawkins disclosed small open?market sales on March 20 and March 23 (about 23,777 shares total at ~$0.83–$0.85; roughly $20k aggregate), reducing his stake by ~0.3% — sales are small relative to his remaining holdings but can be viewed negatively by traders watching insider behavior. SEC Form 4 – Hawkins

CEO Jeffrey Hawkins disclosed small open?market sales on March 20 and March 23 (about 23,777 shares total at ~$0.83–$0.85; roughly $20k aggregate), reducing his stake by ~0.3% — sales are small relative to his remaining holdings but can be viewed negatively by traders watching insider behavior. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider John S. Vieceli sold ~21,997 shares across March 20 and March 23 at similar prices (~$0.83–$0.85), trimming his stake by ~0.9%. These are modest dollar amounts but add to the pattern of insider liquidity. SEC Form 4 – Vieceli

Director/insider John S. Vieceli sold ~21,997 shares across March 20 and March 23 at similar prices (~$0.83–$0.85), trimming his stake by ~0.9%. These are modest dollar amounts but add to the pattern of insider liquidity. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeffry R. Keyes sold ~8,655 shares across the same two dates (~$0.83–$0.85), a ~0.23–0.24% trim to his holdings. Combined with other officer/director selling, this increases short?term negative sentiment even though the sales are small in dollar terms. SEC Form 4 – Keyes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Quantum-Si by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

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Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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