Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darden Wealth Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

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