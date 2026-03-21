Huobi Token Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $16.42 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,554.12 or 0.99777105 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Huobi Token
Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.
Huobi Token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
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