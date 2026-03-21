Grass Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Grass token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grass has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a market cap of $204.37 million and $9.48 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.89 or 0.99699247 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Token Profile

Grass was first traded on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,203,969 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.3823073 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $16,339,212.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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