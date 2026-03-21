Osaka Protocol Price Up 62.8% This Week (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Osaka Protocol has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $95.04 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. One Osaka Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,729.89 or 0.99699247 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official website is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000004 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $134,475.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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