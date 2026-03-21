Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31), Zacks reports.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 1,203,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,656. Zura Bio has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZURA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Zura Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zura Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Biotechnology Llc bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 6,552,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,531.25. This trade represents a 43.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zura Bio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation protein bioconjugates for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Leveraging a proprietary platform for site-specific incorporation of non-canonical amino acids, the company aims to create highly targeted conjugates that improve drug delivery, enhance imaging contrast, and reduce off-target toxicity. Zura Bio’s technology is designed to streamline the manufacturing process by enabling precise attachment of payloads—such as cytotoxic drugs or imaging agents—to protein scaffolds without affecting their native structure or function.

The company’s research and development activities center on expanding its platform across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.