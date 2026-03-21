Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.91 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $92.92 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.04 or 0.03048955 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00013473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,987,795 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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