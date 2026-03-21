Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $205.27. Approximately 32,006,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,200,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.46.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average of $211.02. The firm has a market cap of $328.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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