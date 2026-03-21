Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $3.46 million and $2.79 thousand worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001788 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000137 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 3,722,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,467,044 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 3,722,632.04489623 with 3,467,043.72925254 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00165003 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $2,794.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

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