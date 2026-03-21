Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading 7.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.39 and last traded at $33.2540. 478,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 745,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Key Headlines Impacting Stoke Therapeutics

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $74,651.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $318,790.48. This trade represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $60,517.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,049.84. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,714. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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