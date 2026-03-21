IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.73 and last traded at $31.8990. Approximately 16,849,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,664,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

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Positive Sentiment: Major analyst bullishness — a recent column highlights analysts forecasting better than 100% upside for IONQ over the next year, reflecting optimism about the company’s growth runway and the strategic deals it has announced. Wall Street Is Wrong About This Quantum Computing Stock

Major analyst bullishness — a recent column highlights analysts forecasting better than 100% upside for IONQ over the next year, reflecting optimism about the company’s growth runway and the strategic deals it has announced. Positive Sentiment: UK/Europe expansion — IonQ and the University of Cambridge will host an IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre and deploy a 256?qubit system at Cambridge, marking the company’s first major hardware deployment in the U.K. and strengthening academic/commercial ties in Europe. This is a clear commercial validation step for IonQ’s hardware roadmap. IonQ Cambridge Deal Links Quantum Hardware Deployment With Growth Potential

UK/Europe expansion — IonQ and the University of Cambridge will host an IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre and deploy a 256?qubit system at Cambridge, marking the company’s first major hardware deployment in the U.K. and strengthening academic/commercial ties in Europe. This is a clear commercial validation step for IonQ’s hardware roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: SkyWater acquisition materially changes the story — the planned ~$1.8B SkyWater buy would make IonQ a vertically integrated, full?stack player, potentially accelerating its fault?tolerant roadmap and scale (MarketBeat flags combined revenue >$550M). But the deal also raises customer/partner questions because SkyWater had been approach?agnostic. Execution and integration are the key risks to watch. The SkyWater Deal: IonQ’s Bid for Quantum Supremacy

SkyWater acquisition materially changes the story — the planned ~$1.8B SkyWater buy would make IonQ a vertically integrated, full?stack player, potentially accelerating its fault?tolerant roadmap and scale (MarketBeat flags combined revenue >$550M). But the deal also raises customer/partner questions because SkyWater had been approach?agnostic. Execution and integration are the key risks to watch. Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet and cash runway — reports note roughly $2.4B in cash/short?term investments versus the SkyWater price tag and ongoing negative cash from operations (MarketBeat estimates combined cash?flow pressure). That provides runway but increases scrutiny on deal financing, capex for scaling hardware, and timing to profitability. The SkyWater Deal: IonQ’s Bid for Quantum Supremacy

Balance sheet and cash runway — reports note roughly $2.4B in cash/short?term investments versus the SkyWater price tag and ongoing negative cash from operations (MarketBeat estimates combined cash?flow pressure). That provides runway but increases scrutiny on deal financing, capex for scaling hardware, and timing to profitability. Negative Sentiment: Near?term share weakness and momentum risks — multiple market writeups and tape?stories note recent daily declines and below?trend trading activity, suggesting investor profit?taking or skepticism on integration execution is pressuring the stock. Watch volume and whether the stock stabilizes above key moving averages. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

IonQ Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,145. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 112,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,581 shares of company stock valued at $591,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in IonQ by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 368,045 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Spear Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in IonQ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

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IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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