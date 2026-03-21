MXC (MXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.69 Thousand

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, MXC has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $1.69 thousand worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,732.36 or 0.99893906 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 3,182,165,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,111,368 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.com. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. MXC has a current supply of 3,181,819,492.03000012. The last known price of MXC is 0.00065751 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,782.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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