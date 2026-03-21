ONUS (ONUS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.21 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. ONUS has a total market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $15.96 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Coin Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 83,418,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,630,663 coins. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 83,418,611.94832644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.37026161 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,343,752.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

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