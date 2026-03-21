PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. PotCoin has a market cap of $361.25 thousand and $20.08 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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