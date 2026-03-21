Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $14.59 or 0.00020600 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $291.78 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,774.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.00661941 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 20,004,138 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 20,003,993.75. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 14.70996063 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 301 active market(s) with $10,167,429.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

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