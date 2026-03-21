Lido Staked ETH Tops One Day Volume of $5.04 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,153.04 or 0.03047545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $19.77 billion and approximately $5.04 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,728.92 or 1.00113892 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,180,654 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,213,820.1718497. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,152.29843394 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $9,804,767.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

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